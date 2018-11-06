'It's an Ego Boost for Sure' Idris Elba Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2018

Idris Elba has been named the Sexiest Man Alive for 2018. (Source: idriselba - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Idris Elba Follow >

Actor Idris Elba has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2018.

"I was like, 'Come on, no way. Really?'" the British star, 46, said Tuesday to the publication about earning the distinction.

"Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, 'Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.' But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise - an ego boost for sure," he continued.

Elba further commented on the honor on Twitter alongside an image of himself on the cover of People's Sexiest Man Alive issue.

"Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week. I'm honoured & thankful. What's even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!" Elba said.

Elba is best known for starring in HBO's crime drama series The Wire and is also the lead star in BBC's Luther. He has appeared in a number of hit films including Marvel's Thor series, Star Trek Beyond, Jungle Book and Pacific Rim, among others.

Elba is the 33rd annual Sexiest Man Alive since People magazine started the award in 1985 with Mel Gibson. Country star and Voice coach Blake Shelton won the title in 2017.