It's Not Fantasy, Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Breaks a Box Office Record

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

Well, no it’s not fantasy, dear Freddie! The recently released Bohemian Rhapsody biopic, starring American-Egyptian Actor Rami Malek, just hit a box office record giving us one more reason to be super proud of the rising star.

Malek’s feature portraying the life of Queen’s Freddie Mercury just passed a major milestone in the history of box offices.

The movie surpassed the $500 million mark globally.

This success is mainly thanks to the foreign box office where more than $375.7 million were made worldwide, while $164.3 million comes from the US box office according to the most recent box office updates.

Whether you’re pro or against the plot; like many members of the Queen fan club, one cannot deny Malek’s brilliant performance; the guy deserves a universal standing ovation, if not an Oscar!

No one is not talking about the film’s finale where the events of the entire movie lead to the legendary 1985’s Live Aid performance.

This one really sent shivers down our spines by only watching it, wait till you know how it was filmed.

As viewers, you probably enjoyed the sensational scene, but filmmaking wise, it was definitely epic on its own simply because all it took them was one take! In fact, the single take 22-minute long performance was Malek’s request. “You’re running on pure adrenaline.

My heart is pounding just thinking about it, the experience.

You realize how much adrenaline was coursing through his veins before 75,000 people,” he said.