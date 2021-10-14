'It's Not Good Nor Bad' Jonah Hill Feels Uncomfortable When Fans Comment on His Physical Appearance

Jonah Hill wants people to stop commenting on his physical appearance.

The Wolf of Wall Street star took to Instagram on Wednesday to ask fans to stop focusing on his body transformation, even if it is a compliment, ''"I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body [red heart emoji] good or bad," the Superbad actor shared. "I want to politely let you know its not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect." Hill wrote.

One follower replied, "So much respect for you writing this Jonah. Nobody has any right to comment on your body, it is sacred to you and let's focus on your absolutely incredible acting and projects that you are doing constantly."

"I cannot believe you even need to say this still," another user wrote, with someone else adding, "This is good advice for everyone!"

Back in January, Jonah posted a similar message explaining that comments about his appearance make him feel self-conscious.

''I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," he wrote. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope."

In August, Hill revealed he had gotten the sentiment inked when he showed off a tattoo of the words “Body Love,” in honor of his new outlook.