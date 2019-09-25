It's Okay Mommy! Assala Nasri's Daughter Crying and Heartbroken.. Find Out Why (Video)

Sarcastic comments about Assala Nasri's look in Saudi Arabia are still circulating, prompting her daughter Sham Al Zahabi to post a video standing up for her.





Sham's video praised the way her mother raised her and highlighted the positive things she took from her mother that shaped her personality.

Speaking about the qualities of her mother, Sham said while crying: "I took a lot of emotions from my mother, and I remained emotional, and since I was a little child, every time I hear her voice, I cry a lot and collapse".

She added: "I don't know what to say about her, you guys see her as an artist, I see her on a personal level, I'm her daughter, and I'm so proud to have such a person in my life, and I'm so happy that she is my mother".

Social media users extensively interacted with Sham's video and the genuine way she expressed love and affection to her mother. They applauded how she came to Assala's defence in the face of harsh comments about the green dress she wore at her latest concert celebrating Saudi Arabia national day.