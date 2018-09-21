J Balvin Leads 2018 Latin Grammy Nominations for 'Album of the Year'

J Balvin dominates 2018 Latin Grammy nominations. (J Balvin/ Instagram)

The Latin Recording Academy announced on Thursday the nominees for the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards with J Balvin leading the pack with eight nominations.

Balvin is nominated for Album of the Year for Vibras, Record of the Year for both "Mi Gente" featuring Willy William and "X" with Nicky Jam and Best Urban Fushion/Performance for "Mi Gente," among others.

Vibras will be competing against Pablo Alboran's Prometo, Chico Buarque's Caravanas, Jorge Drexler's Salvavidas De Hielo, El David Aguilar's Siguiente, Kany Garcia's Soy Yo, Natalia Lafourcade's Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2, Luis Miguel's ¡Mexico Por Siempre!, Monsieur Perine's Encanto Tropical and Rozalen's Cuando El Rio Suena... for Album of the Year.

Record of the Year also includes tracks "No Vaya A Ser" by Pablo Alboran, "E Fake (Homem Barato)" by Anaadi, "Internacionales" by Bomba Estereo, "Telefonia" by Drexler, "Para Siempre" by Garcia, "Danza De Gardenias" by Lafourcade Featuring Los Macorinos, "Bailar Contigo" by Perine and "Malamente" by Rosalia.

Best New Artist will be decided between Angela Aguilar, Anaadi, El David Aguilar, Alex Ferreira, Karol G, Los Petitfellas, Nana Mendoza, Christian Nodal, Claudia Prieto and Benjamin Walker.

The 2018 Latin Grammy Awards will air live on Univision Nov. 15 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.