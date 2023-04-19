J-Hope enlists in South Korean Military

ALBAWABA - BTS support J-Hope as he enlists in the South Korean military.

K-pop group BTS reunited on Tuesday to support their band member J-Hope, 29 as he enlists in the military to begin his mandatory military service in South Korea.

The official page for BTS shared photos of the seven band members posing with J-Hope before he entered the training center.

Jin, was the first member of the band to enlist in the South Korean military, and was also present on Tuesday to support his friend and bandmate.

J-Hope will begin his military service with five weeks of basic training according to Yonhap.

It is worth mentioning that in October 2022, BTS announced they will take a break from music as they will be fulfilling their mandatory military service in addition to focusing on their solo careers.