J-Hope shares new pictures in military uniform

ALBAWABA - J-Hope shares a surprise picture with his fans on social media.

BTS member J-hope took to his Instagram to share with his followers a series of pictures of his army outfit while he is currently enlisted in the military,he captioned the post: "I'll fight for it again!!"

J-Hope is doing his mandatory military service and always makes sure to update the BTS Army on his well-being. Recently, the singer took a day off from the military to attend a Suga concert with Jin in Seoul.

The 29-year-old first enlisted in the military in April to begin his mandatory military service in South Korea. The official page for BTS shared photos of the seven band members posing with J-Hope before he entered the training center.

Jin was the first member of the band to enlist in the South Korean military and was also present on Tuesday to support his friend and bandmate.

J-Hope began his military service with five weeks of basic training.

Twitter

It is worth mentioning that in October 2022, BTS announced they will take a break from music as they will be fulfilling their mandatory military service in addition to focusing on their solo careers.