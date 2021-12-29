  1. Home
Jada Pinkett Smith Learns to Embrace Her Hair Loss

Published December 29th, 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith is opens up about her hair loss.

The mother of two revealed back in 2018 that she suffers from alopecia, “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands … It was one of those times in my life that I was literally shaking with fear.” she said on an episode of Red Table Talk.

And on Tuesday she shared an update on her condition as she posted a video pointing our a faint line on her head, “Now at this point I can only laugh, just all of a sudden one day. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia, look at this line right here…it just showed up like that. And this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions.”

She captioned the short clip: “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something … Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

Previously in June, Jada decided to shave her head as she stated that her daughter Willow made her do it as it was 'time to let go'

Alopecia Areata is a "disease that develops when the body attacks its own hair follicles (where hair grows from), which can cause hair loss anywhere on the body."

 


