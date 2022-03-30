Jada Pinkett Smith Says That it is Healing Season Amid 'Oscars Rock Slap'

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence after her husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars Ceremony.

The actress shared a post to her Instagram where she wrote: "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it" referring to the Oscars incident.

Earlier, her husband Will Smith publicly apologized on his Instagram page, calling his actions 'unacceptable and inexcusable.' The actor wrote on his social media page: "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,"

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

The Men in Black actor added that, "Violence in all forms is poisonous and destructive." he then added an apology to the academy and the producers of the show as well as the family of 'King Richard' which is the film that made him win his first ever Oscar award.

"I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," he wrote. "I am a work in progress."

The controversy started after comedian Chris Rock joked about Jada's hair loss condition saying "Jada I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it"

In "G.I. Jane" star Demi Moore shaves her head.

Will Smith took offense to the joke as Pinkett Smith suffers from hair loss due to alopecia.

Smith walked up on stage and and slapped Rock in the face, before returning to his seat and angrily yelling at Rock to "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!"