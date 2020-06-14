Jade Thirlwall admits Little Mix's Inability to Crack The US Market is a Bitter Pill to Swallow

The 27-year-old singer - who stars in the chart-topping girl band alongside Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson - has admitted that their inability to crack the US market is a "bitter pill to swallow".



She reflected: "In America, we've done so much hard work - back and forwards, months at a time, doing the rounds.



"We've got the fan base but it just doesn't click. It's a really bitter pill to swallow that we're not humongous over there."



Jade admitted the band need one track to become a hit on US radio in order to make an impression in the market.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I don't know what makes you connect with American radio but you need that one song and then it explodes.



"Until you get that, it's not going to happen."



Meanwhile, Jade recently revealed she's been watching TV to pass the time amid the coronavirus lockdown.



The pop star also described 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' - which tells the story of eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic - as the "weirdest thing" she's ever seen on TV.



Speaking about her lockdown experience, she shared: "I've been keeping quite busy actually.



"I'm here with some friends, so we've been watching Netflix, watching 'Tiger King' on Netflix. It is the weirdest thing. I didn't think it was real at first. I can't believe it's real life but anyways, I've been watching that.



"Doing a bit of Lego, a bit of cleaning and all the good stuff."