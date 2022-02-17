Jake Gyllenhaal Finally Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well'

Almost three months ago, Taylor Swift released a 10-minute version of her song 'All Too Well' and Jake Gyllenhaal just shared his thoughts on the track.

Taylor's fans are certain that the single is in fact about Jake, even though Taylor has never confirmed who is the song about.

And now, the actor has addressed the statements the allegedly state that the song is about him claiming 'it has nothing to do with him'.

“It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.” Jake said.

The actor then talked about turning off the comments from his Instagram page.

“At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,”

“not about any individual, per se, it’s a conversation that allows us to examine how we can — or should, even — take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world.”

“We see that in politics. There’s anger and divisiveness, and it’s literally life-threatening in the extreme,” he said.

“My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation? That’s the discussion we should be having.”

Jake also revealed that he has not listened to Red (Taylor's Version).

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal is dating model Jeanne Cadieu, while Swift has been a in a relationship with Joe Alwyn.