Jameela Jamil to Perform in All-Indian TV Series

Jameela Jamil has joined the cast of Disney's first all-Indian TV series.

The 32-year-old actress - who plays Tahani Al-Jamil in the American TV show 'The Good Place' - has revealed via her Twitter account that she's poised to voice a role in the new animated series 'Mira, Royal Detective', which is inspired by Indian culture.

The London-born star wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE I AM A CASTMEMBER IN AN ALL INDIAN @Disney SHOW WITH A SMART GIRL AS THE LEAD!(My inner child is screaming) #miraroyaldetective (sic)"

The series will follow the story of Mira, who is a courageous girl who helps to save the kingdom's prince, thereby earning herself the title of royal detective.

Leela Ladnier is set to voice Mira, while Jameela will play Mira's Auntie Pushpa and Freida Pinto will voice the part of Queen Shanti.

Meanwhile, Jameela previously claimed that speaking about inequality has probably harmed her career.

But the outspoken star - who has voiced her opinions on a wide range of issues over the years, including sexism and dieting - insisted she won't stop speaking out against inequality in Hollywood in fear of losing work.

She said: "The funniest thing is when people are like, 'You're just saying all this stuff to further your career.' Are you in insane? I'm biting all the hands that could possibly feed me. But I won't go away.

"I'm sure that this has cost me. I would earn much more if I didn't keep slagging off industries that pay a lot of money.

"But I can't live with hypocrisy. I want to work with brands that are on women's sides."