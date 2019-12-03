  1. Home
James Bond's 'No Time To Die' Trailer to be Released on Wednesday

Published December 3rd, 2019 - 07:52 GMT
No Time To Die will partly take place in Jamaica
The first trailer for upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die starring Daniel Craig will be released on Wednesday.

The official Twitter account for James Bond made the announcement on Sunday alongside a brief teaser.


"Bond is back," reads the tweet. The footage features Craig, an intense car chase and a motorcycle stunt.

No Time To Die, from director Cary Joji Fukunaga (True DetectiveBeasts of No Nation), is set for release on April 3 in the U.K. and on April 8 in the U.S.

The film will be Craig's last appearance as the iconic British spy after previously portraying agent 007 in Casino RoyaleQuantum of SolaceSkyfall and Spectre.

Rami Malek as a new villain, Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah also star.

No Time To Die will partly take place in Jamaica, as seen in a behind-the-scenes featurette.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

