James Corden Gives Business Idea to Oprah

James Corden has pitched a new business idea to Oprah Winfrey.

The 42-year-old television presenter was hosting his talk show, 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', where he was interviewing Pharrell Williams about his new hotel in Miami. Discussing the idea with guests, he then thought it was a great idea to pitch it to Oprah on the phone.

He said: "I'm calling because we think we've had an idea that could make you billions of dollars. And we think it's so good we couldn't wait to tell you ... We think you should launch a range of O-tels."



To which she responded with excitement during the phone call exchange: "Absolutely! Absolutely! And there would be truffles served with every room service menu."

However, for the idea, James had one request from the media mogul.

He told her: "All we ask, is that we can all stay for free for a weekend when you open. Is that okay?"

James and Oprah are both ambassadors for WW and the actor and presenter recently revealed he lost 20 pounds in three months and his whole life has "changed".

He said: "I used to go on a crash diet every January. By April, any progress I had made at the beginning of the year was already out the window. With WW, it's a different story.

"I can eat what I love, and the app everything - it keeps me focused. And guess what? I'm down 20 pounds since the start of this year. WW has changed my life without disrupting my life."