James Marsden, Amber Heard Join 'The Stand' Remake Cast

Westworld actor James Marsden and Aquaman actress Amber Heard are set to star in CBS All Access' limited series, The Stand.

The latest adaptation of Stephen King's 1978, post-apocalyptic novel will also feature Odessa Young and Henry Zaga.



King penned a new ending for the series.

"The script for that final episode is written. I was glad (writer-producer) Josh Boone gave me the chance, because that final story has been in my mind for 30 years," King tweeted.

The project was first announced in January.

The Stand was previously the basis of a miniseries in 1994. It starred Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Ossie Davis and Gary Sinise.

The story envisions "a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil," a press release from the streaming service said.



