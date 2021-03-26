Jane Fonda Lost the Desire for Sex!

Jane Fonda has no “desire” to be in a sexual relationship.

The 83-year-old actress and activist has said she isn’t interested in finding a partner, and wouldn’t mind if she never has sex again.

She said: “I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire.”

But the ‘Grace and Frankie’ star also revealed she does “fantasize” about sex, and thinks she would be willing to get intimate with a man if she could find a “younger man” who wants to be with her.

She added: “Do I fantasize? Yes … That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up.

“I think maybe now I could, but the problem is that, like a man, I would want a younger man. Isn’t that awful? It’s a thing about skin. I would want a younger man, and I’m too vain.”



Jane has been married three times in the past – to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden, and Ted Turner – and believes her relationships failed because she isn’t “really capable” of intimacy.

She explained to Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “What I’ve had to really think about is that I’m not really capable [of intimacy]. It’s not them. It’s me. If a guy had come along and said, ‘Come on, Fonda, show up,’ I would have run away scared. I was attracted to men who never would have done that to me because they couldn’t necessarily show up themselves. I didn’t know that at the time, but now I know.

“Part of the reason I get into a relationship with a man is because I feel that he can take me down a new path. I’m attracted to people who can teach me things and whose lives are different from mine, and so I give myself over to that.”