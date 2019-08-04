Jared Leto Shows Off Toned Abs in a Short Clip

Jared Leto, 47, showed off his amazing ageless physique on Saturday with a short Instagram video.

The Oscar-winning actor gave his 10.2 million followers a prime view of his toned abs in a short clip.

​

Jared was dressed casually in a pink T-shirt, though he kept it pulled up to show off his midriff and chest.

He paired the shirt with a air of white sweatpants with red and blue stripes running down the legs.

The Requiem For A Dream star sported the trimmed beard he's worn lately, and had his long brown hair tied back in a bun.

In the video, shot with a mirror, Jared quickly panned up to reveal his well-defined abs.

​

He playfully stuck his tongue out the corner of his mouth before the short video ended.

The Blade Runner 2049 actor was relaxing prior to a concert Saturday night in Spain.

He's currently in the midst of a the European leg of his world tour with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Jared has sung and played guitars in the alternative rock band since its formation in 1998.

There second and third albums, A Beautiful Lie and This Is War, both generated positive reviews and strong sales, though their recent material has received more lukewarm reviews.

Jared is currently negotiating for the role of a serial killer in a new thriller starring fellow Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.

Denzel is set to star as a deputy sheriff in Kern County, California, which is being terrorized by a killer.

Rami will play a detective named Baxter who will join forces with the sheriff in order to find the killer.

Denzel is likely to return to the dark energy he brought to Training Day for this character, who is described as having a dark secret and freely circumvents the law and the conventions of his position.

It's another villainous role for Jared, who played the chillingly sinister leader of a robotics company in Blade Runner 2049.

He also tried his hand at an iconic role when he took over as the Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad.

He doesn't seem to have hit it off with audiences or DC comics, though.

A future Suicide Squad film directed by Guardians Of The Galaxy mastermind James Gunn will leave the Joker out completely, and Joaquin Phoenix will be starring as the character in a stand-alone revisionist take.