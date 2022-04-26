Jared Padalecki Recovers Amid a Terrible Car Accident

Earlier this week, actor Jensen Ackles shared devastating news concerning his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki.

Ackles shared news in which he revealed that Jared had been in a very bad car accident and that he is lucky to be alive.

Jensen's statement was was first divulged while he was speaking with an audience at a Supernatural convention held in New Jersey over the weekend.

Ackles said: ''I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on. He was in a very bad car accident, he wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive. And not only that, but he’s at home recovering which—the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.''

Ackles then went on to ask the audience to keep Jared in their thoughts, the actor then confirmed there was no fatalities.

Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again. 🙏❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 21, 2022

Padalecki took to Twitter to apologize for missing the event but did not mention the accident.

Padalecki and Ackles starred as on-screen brothers on "Supernatural" between 2005 and 2020.