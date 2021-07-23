Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Join for a New Single

Jason Aldean is back with new music.

The 44-year-old country music singer released a single and lyric video Friday for his song "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood.

In the new duet, Aldean and Underwood sing about heartbreak and being hung up on an ex.

"If I didn't love you I'd be good by now / I'd be better than barely getting by somehow / Yeah it would be easy not to miss you / Wonder about who's with you / Turn the 'want you' off whenever I want to / If I didn't love you," the pair sing.

The lyric video shows Aldean and Underwood recording the song in a studio.



"Had a blast in the studio singing with @jasonaldean on #IfIDidntLoveYou, which is out today! Hope you all enjoy it!" Underwood wrote on Instagram.

Aldean had teased the song Wednesday by sharing a promo photo with Underwood's name blanked out. Underwood responded to the post Thursday with a raised hand emoji.

"If I Didn't Love You" is Aldean's first new music since his ninth studio album, 9, released in November 2019.

Underwood released her eighth studio album, My Savior, in March.