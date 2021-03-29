Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Announce They Are Expecting Baby

Jason Derulo is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Jena Frumes.

The singer, 31, announced her pregnancy on his Instagram account on Sunday, where he posted video of himself kissing her growing bump.

'Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life,' Jason captioned the post.

Jena also shared the happy news to her account with a sweet photo of her boyfriend cradling her growing baby bump from behind while the two beamed ear-to-ear.

'Mom & Dad,' she captioned the image, adding a white heart, leaves and a baby emoji.

Jason video featured cinematic slow-motion footage of the lovestruck couple walking along a dock and a lovely beach just before sunset.

Jena highlighted her burgeoning figure in an elegant pale pink bodycon dress that highlighted her cleavage and showcased her toned legs.

She added a matching sheer lace shawl to her ensemble for her beach stroll with Jason and wore her blonde locks in voluminous curls.

The Whatcha Say singer rocked a black Dolce & Gabbana button-up shirt covered in intricate gold floral designs, along with beach-appropriate white shorts with shredded patches.

He added some flair with diamond-encrusted Cuban links around his neck and a massive silver luxury wristwatch.

After their leisurely beach stroll, Jason was seen in closeup as he knelt down in front of Jena and ran his hand across her baby bump, before leaning in to kiss it delicately.

The romantic clip was soundtracked to Robin Thicke's falsetto from his song Lost Without U.