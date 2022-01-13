Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split After 16 Years of Romance

Jason Momoa and Wife Lisa Bonet released a statement confirming they are ending their marriage.

''We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the lengthy statement read.

"And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage." "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The statement concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."

In the post shared by Momoa, multiple pictures were attached including snaps of a crescent moon in the sunset and someone holding a baby bird and wearing a shirt that reads “May my soul shout love.”

Jason captioned the post with the same statement attached as a photo.

The duo met in 2005, and welcomed their first child Lola two years after, and in 2008 they welcomed son Nakoa-Wolf.

Bonet is also mom to Zoë Kravitz, 33, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.