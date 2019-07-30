Jason Momoa to Star in New Netflix Movie Titled 'Sweet Girl'

Momoa will play a man who "vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife's death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter," a press release from the streaming service said.





The project will mark the feature directorial debut of Brian Andrew Mendoza.

Mendoza previously worked as cinematographer-producer on Braven and as an executive producer on Frontier -- both Netflix shows starring Momoa.

The producing team of Sweet Girl will also include Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson.

"I'm excited to partner with Netflix once again," Momoa said in a statement. "I'm putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian, who has been my partner for over 10 years. It's a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision."

Momoa, who turns 40 on Thursday, is also slated to star in 2022's Aquaman 2, as well as a re-imagining of the sci-fi classic, Dune.