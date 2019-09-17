Is that Jason Statham? Check Out Syrian Actor Jamal Suleiman Go Completely Bald!

Bahraini media woman and poet Berwyn Habib posted on her Instagram account a video of Syrian actor Jamal Suleiman talking about poetry and reciting a poem.
Suleiman appeared in the video with a newlook, as he completely gave up his hair and went bald wearing glasses.
Suleiman's appearance raised some questions among his audience, who wondered whether he is preparing to play a new character, or it's a personal choice for a new style he decided to go with.
رح حلفك بالغصن ... رح حلفك بالغصن يا عصفور بالورق بالفي بالنبعات بالزيّح جناحك بريشة نور بالمرجحك مع زرقة النسمات بطير يا عصفور .. عكوخ منه وزال غويال سقفه زهور مفروش بالعنبر حب الندي الأخضر دنيّا ظلال ظلال دنيّا ظلال ظلال ..... #شعر #ميشال_طراد #غناء_وديع_الصافي #الأخوين_الرحباني ماذا لو ارتدينا غيوم العالم بالشعر .....!!!!! مع الفنان الكبير / الصديق جمال سليمان .. و استراحة في واحة الشعر على هامش العمل .....
Jamal is soon to appear in a new drama-comedy Saidi series, as the Syrian artist is waiting for the second part of his series Hadaek El Shaytan (Gardens of Satan) to air, which he had finished filming a while ago.
