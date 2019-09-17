Is that Jason Statham? Check Out Syrian Actor Jamal Suleiman Go Completely Bald!

Bahraini media woman and poet Berwyn Habib posted on her Instagram account a video of Syrian actor Jamal Suleiman talking about poetry and reciting a poem.





Suleiman appeared in the video with a newlook, as he completely gave up his hair and went bald wearing glasses.

Suleiman's appearance raised some questions among his audience, who wondered whether he is preparing to play a new character, or it's a personal choice for a new style he decided to go with.

Jamal is soon to appear in a new drama-comedy Saidi series, as the Syrian artist is waiting for the second part of his series Hadaek El Shaytan (Gardens of Satan) to air, which he had finished filming a while ago.