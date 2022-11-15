Jay Leno suffers serious burns amid gasoline fire

Earlier this week, Jay Leno suffered serious burns from a gasoline fire, the host was working at his LA garage when an accidental flash fire started in one of his cars.

The Burbank Fire Department received a call at 12:30 p.m near the Hollywood Burbank Airport on Saturday.

Jay Leno was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills after suffering burns on the left side of his face.

The car fanatic cancelled a show in Las Vegas that was scheduled for Sunday night, in addition to cancelling all his engagements that were scheduled for the rest of the week.

Leno shared: ''I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.''

The host is known for his famed car collection that are stored in a garage in Burbank, Los Angeles.

By Alexandra Abumuhor