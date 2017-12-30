Jay-Z Confesses his Sins to Beyonce

Jay-Z has dropped a teaser for his upcoming new music video for 'Family Feud'. (Source: Debby Wong - Shutterstock)

The 48-year-old rapper's teaser of his newest track - which appears on his 18th studio album '4:44' - sees both his wife Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy feature in the 34-second clip.

In the brief video, Jay-Z is seen walking through an empty church with his daughter at his side as they make their way towards Beyonce, who is standing at the pulpit.

The 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker then goes into a confessional, where his wife waits to hear what he has to say on the other side of the screen.

Then, the camera cuts to two unidentified lovers whose encounter soon turns violent.

Beyonce - who was recently announced to be voicing Nala in the live-action remake of 'Lion King' - also features on the single.

The release of the teaser comes shortly after Jay-Z's latest album received eight Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

The rapper - who has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and seven-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with Beyonce - is also set to be honoured with the Salute to Industry Icons Award at the ceremony in 2018.

The 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker - who has won 21 gongs from the glitzy award ceremony in the past 18 years - will join the likes of Clive Davis, David Geffen, Berry Gordy, and Antonio 'L.A.' Reid when he is formally awarded the honour in January.