Jay-Z's Wealth Estimated at Over a Billion!

Forbes published on Monday an inside look into Jay-Z's various business ventures, determining that the rapper's fortune conservatively totals $1 billion.





Jay-Z's net worth comes from his music career, Tidal streaming service, Roc Nation music and sports label, the D'Usse cognac label he co-owns with Bacardi, the Rocawear clothing line he previously sold for $204 million, stakes in companies like Uber and ventures in real estate.

Forbes said it checked its calculations of Jay Z's net worth by consulting with outside experts to ensure that the estimates were fair and conservative.

Jay-Z had previously topped Forbes' annual list of the highest paid hip-hop acts for 2018, having earned $76.5 million last year, due in part to the release of his 13th studio album 4:44, the first joint album with his wife, Beyonce, titled Everything Is Love and an accompanying stadium tour with Beyonce.

In March 2018, Jay-Z was said to have a net worth of $900 million.