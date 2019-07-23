JD McCrary Has Earned $5K Per Day as The Voice of Baby Simba

The 12-year-old actor/singer also reaped $50,000 for being the lead singer on I Just Can't Wait to be King, and $25,000 for his vocals on Hakuna Matata, TMZ reported, citing the minors contract McCrary inked.





McCrary, whose previous experience came on The Paynes and in American Soul, is also set to reap royalties on soundtrack sales, the outlet reported.

The Lion King roared to the front of the box office in its' opening weekend with more than $191 million in the states and $351 million abroad, totaling more than $543 million in international box office, according to Bbox Office Mojo.

The Jon Favreau-directed motion picture features a celebrity-packed cast including Beyoncé, Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Seth Rogen and others.

McCrary told the Washington post in a joint interview with co-star Shahadi Wright Joseph, 14, (who does the voice of Young Nala) that both stars wanted to differentiate themselves from the performers who voiced the roles in the 1994 original, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Niketa Calame-Harris.

'We didn't want to clone them,' he said. 'I put my own spin on it, she put her own spin on it - everyone did. I want people to know the difference.'

McCrary told the newspaper he 'can really relate to Simba,' citing his relationship with his father.

'I look up to my dad as he looks up to his dad,' he said. 'I think I'm brave, he's brave. I used to be really scared of stuff, but I guess I grew out of it.'

He told the paper that it was 'just fantastic' to work with Beyonce in the blockbuster remake.

'I was just really excited to meet her or just be in the same room with her,' he said. 'It's pretty cool being able to say, "Yo - we're Simba."'

The young actor had a mature outlook in the major role in his career: 'It's a huge blessing just having those things under my belt at such a young age and being able to show that I can act, show that I can do it.'