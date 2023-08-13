Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to Maui, who else donated?

ALBAWABA - Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos pledges to donate $100 million to help rebuild Maui following tragic wildfires amid rising death toll.

Sánchez shared a post on her Instagram that read: "Jeff and I are heartbroken by what's happening in Maui. We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated."

"The immediate needs are important, and so is the longer-term rebuilding that will have to happen even after much of the attention has subsided. Jeff and I are creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves."

The Maui wildfires tragically took the lives of more than 89 people, and the death toll is expected to rise. Residents and visitors in Maui were forced to evacuate, and some jumped out of the harbor in an attempt to escape.

The US federal budget is $6.3 TRILLION.



Our defense budget is over $800 BILLION.



You’re NOT going to convince me that there’s NO WAY we could’ve saved these 89+ people that died in Maui this week from fires.



WHY ARE WE LETTING ENTIRE AMERICAN TOWNS GET TOTALLY WIPED OFF THE… pic.twitter.com/Q5eveDX4nm — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 13, 2023

Sánchez and Bezos own a 14-acre estate in Maui, and the property is worth around $80 million.

This comes after talk show host Oprah Winfrey took a trip to Maui to donate and hand out supplies, Winfrey was pictured at the War Memorial Stadium.

Winfrey told BBC: "I came earlier, just to see what people needed, and then went shopping because often you make donations of clothes or whatever, and it's not really what people need. So I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases."

Oprah Winfrey, a part-time resident of Maui, has been visiting shelters on the island and pledges continued support to people displaced by the wildfires. https://t.co/NP3h0jYGgh pic.twitter.com/2fix6QAFDl — CNN (@CNN) August 11, 2023

Jason Momoa, a native of Honolulu also stepped up to help with relief efforts, the Aquaman star posted on his Instagram account: "My heart goes out to all those affected by the devastating fires across the Island of Maui. In times like these, we come together as an 'Ohana, a family, to kāko'o and kōkua one another. The destruction caused by these fires is heartbreaking, but our community's resilience and strength will shine through."

He added "I urge everyone to stay safe and heed the advice of local authorities. Let us all do our part to prevent the further spread of the fires and support those on the front lines, working tirelessly to protect our homes and natural treasures."

The actor also reposted a picture shared by Āina Momona that raises money for the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund.

By Alexandra Abumuhor