Jenna Dewan Works on Being Happy and Learning About Herself

The 40-year-old actress and dancer has admitted she doesn’t have her life “all figured out” just yet, but is working on going with the flow and being “happy” with the change that comes her way.



Speaking to Women’s Health magazine, she said: “You can’t really control how life is going to look – you just know how you want to feel. I am in no way at that point where I’m like, ‘I’ve got it all figured out.’ I’m still learning more about myself every single day: what I want, how I want to experience it. All of that is in flux. I am not one of those people who thinks change doesn’t happen. Instead, I own it, I’m happy with it, and I’m excited to see what develops from it.”



Jenna – who has seven-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, and son Callum, 10 months, with her fiancé Steve Kazee – also revealed her top tip when it comes to dealing with big changes in her life is to just “follow the flow”.



She added: I got here by following the flow. I’ve really been big on that. I know when I’m swimming upstream and fighting it.”



Elsewhere in the interview, Jenna opened up on her experience of raising a family amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as she gave birth to Callum just days before the US issued a stay-at-home order.



She said: “I was in this postpartum-haze bubble, then a week later, everything just shut down. It was new; it was different; it was kind of scary. But we were all in it together.”



And whilst she couldn’t get to the gym, the ‘Step Up’ star has been practicing pilates to keep fit.



She explained: “It gets you fit so fast, and just you just feel stronger. The dancer in me really likes it because it activates the same muscles in my core. You feel things all just start to go where they’re meant to go.”