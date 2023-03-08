Jenna Ortega dazzles Scream 6 red carpet

ALBAWABA - Jenna Ortega rocked the red carpet at the Scream VI premiere on Monday, but suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega donned a black and white shirt dress at the Scream VI world premiere in New York City.

Ortega suffered a wardrobe malfunction as a blue ink stain on the top of her dress was spotted while she posed to take a few pictures.

The actress' outfits consisted of a white shirt worn as a dress that had a V-cut in the middle, and a black jacket with wide lapels that showed her bare shoulders, and wore black collar heels.

She completed the stylish look with a black jacket with wide lapels that showed her bare shoulders and open-toed black collar heels.

She wore racy red colored lipstick with smoky-eye makeup, and had her hair down her shoulders with soft wavy touch.

The actress accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry including a silver ring and necklace with diamonds.

The Wednesday star added a pop of color with bright red lipstick and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry including a silver ring and necklace with diamonds.