The Jenners Love Egyptian Jewellery! Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her New Earrings

This past week, Kendall Jenner jetted to the Bahamas with her sister Kylie Jenner, niece Stormi and a couple of friends, where they relaxed at a luxurious $10,000 per night villa.

Now it appears that its back to the West Coast for the mega-model and reality star — and she took to Instagram to show off a pair of earrings by a Middle Eastern jewelry label soon after she touched down.

This week, the 24-year-old joined a number of other A-listers, including Winnie Harlow, Drake and Jaden Smith, for the occasion of Kylie’s ex-assistant Victoria Villarroel’s Western-themed birthday party in Santa Monica, where she ditched her swimsuits for something more “Wild, Wild West” plucked from one of fashion’s coolest labels.

In line with the bash’s cowboy theme, Jenner opted for a lilac, zebra printed two-piece ensemble from I Am Gia, the affordable Australian contemporary label that has found fans in Bella Hadid, Rosalia and Kaia Gerber.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star elevated the country girl ensemble with a printed cowboy hat and a pair of sparkling earrings from Egyptian jewelry label Jude Benhalim.

The model opted for the Cairo-based brand’s unreleased “Stella Luna” earrings, a pair of dangling, architectural earrings made out of sterling silver.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star elevated the country girl ensemble with a printed cowboy hat and a pair of sparkling earrings from Egyptian jewelry label Jude Benhalim. The model opted for the Cairo-based brand’s unreleased “Stella Luna” earrings, a pair of dangling, architectural earrings made out of sterling silver.

Perhaps she is following in the fashionable footsteps of her younger sister Kylie, who was recently spotted wearing various designs from part-Egyptian jeweler Jacquie Aiche during their sun-filled vacation on the tropical island.

The beauty mogul took to Instagram to document her getaway wardrobe, which boasted vintage Dior, Chanel and Jean-Paul Gaultier finds that were paired with the Los Angeles-based jewelry designer’s whimsical rings, necklaces and body chains.