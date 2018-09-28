Jenni Farley Files to Divorce Roger Mathews

(Jenni 'JWoww' Farley/ Twitter)

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley has filed for divorce.

The Jersey Shore has reportedly submitted papers to end her marriage to husband Roger Mathews, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the pair's relationship has been going through a difficult patch for the last six months or so.

The documents state that Jenni would like "primary residential custody" of their two children - Meilani Alexandra, four, and Greyson Valor, two - but is asking Roger to pay child support, health insurance and other expenses related to healthcare.

And when it comes to their property, JWoww has requested they split anything they acquired during their relationship in half.

Last year, Jenni admitted she is too tired for sex with Roger.

Asked if she'd rather have sex or a nap, she said: "Nap, every day. Roger, every day, will talk about the lack of sex... You try having sex with two kids in your face 24/7, and we're co-sleepers so... But, I'm sure he watches fantastic porn."

Jenni and Roger tied the knot in October 2015 at Addison Park in New Jersey in front of their friends and family and said at the time that it was the "best day" of their lives.

They said in a statement: "By far one of the best days of our lives outside Meilani being born. So blessed to have our daughter share this day with us!"

JWoww's co-stars Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Deena Nicole Cortese accompanied the reality television star down the aisle as her bridesmaids in the ceremony, while their daughter Meilani, then 15 months, was the flower girl.