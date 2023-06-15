Jennifer Aniston celebrates Cox's birthday with lip kiss

ALBAWABA - Jennifer Aniston has shared an Instagram post celebrating her "Friends" coworker Courteney Cox's birthday with lip kiss on Thursday.

Jennifer Aniston is well known to be Cox's best friends since day one in joining the cast of the American series "Friends," which was first aired in October, 1994.

In the post, Aniston wrote: "I’d like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays."

She maintained: "If you’ve been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is. The biggest heart and most generous of humans. I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy Birthday."

The Instagram birthday post has gained obout half a million likes and thousands of comments in less than hour of sharing. With many "Friends" fans wishing the American actress a good birthday.

In the post, Aniston shared precious moments that combies her with Cox during the filming of Friends series, not only old,black and white photos. But the actress shared videos of ploopers between her and Cox during the filming of the world's most watches series.

Courteney Cox is an American actress and filmmaker, who is today celebrating her 59th birdthday. Cox has also acted in the movie series "Scream" which the last season of it was released on March 10, 2023 and gained $168.8 million in the Box Office.