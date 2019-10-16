Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram in The Best Way Possible

The 50-year-old actress signed up for the photo-sharing app Tuesday after years of avoiding social media.

As her first post, Aniston shared a selfie with Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.





"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too," she captioned the photo. "HI INSTAGRAM."



Aniston's post had received over 618,000 likes in its first hour. Actress Reese Witherspoon, comedian Chelsea Handler and actress Sara Foster were among those to welcome Aniston to Instagram.

​



"YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!" Witherspoon wrote. Aniston and Witherspoon will co-star in the new Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. Cox had posted a selfie with Aniston and LeBlanc on her own account last week during another reunion.

"A rare night and I love it," she wrote.

​

Aniston played Rachel Green on Friends, which had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The Friends cast celebrated the show's 25th anniversary in September.

"Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching," LeBlanc wrote Sept. 19 on Instagram.

Aniston's new show The Morning Show premieres Nov. 1.