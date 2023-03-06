Jennifer Gates welcomes baby with Egyptian husband

ALBAWABA - Jennifer Gates gives birth to a baby girl with her Egyptian husband Nayel Nassar.

Jennifer Gates, the daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates just welcomed her first child with her Egyptian husband, equestrian Nayel Nassar.

The couple shared the big news on Instagram, with Gates sharing a picture featuring her and Nassar with their newborn, writing: "sending love from our healthy little family."

The pair first got together in 2017 and got married in 2021.

Gates and Nassar bonded over their passion for horse riding, Nassar is an equestrian, and Gates is also one who compete frequently but not on a professional level.

Whos is Nayel Nassar?

Nayel Nassar is an Egyptian equestrian who was born in Chicago to millionaire parents, Nassar was raised in Kuwait and graduated from Stanford University with a degree in economics.

He began riding horses when he was 5 years of age, and by the years, he became a professional horse rider.

Nassar's parents run an architecture and design firm.