Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Reveal They Are to Perform on The Voice Finale

The Voice coaches Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson are to perform on Tuesday's Season 15 finale of the singing competition series, NBC announced.

Also scheduled to take the stage are John Legend, Dierks Bentley, Halsey, Marshmello and Bastille, Panic! at the Disco and Brynn Cartelli.



The top four finalists are to compete for the last time on Monday, and the winner will be revealed on Tuesday's live telecast.

Legend will be a coach on the show when it returns for its next edition in the spring. He will join Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as mentors. Carson Daly will be back as host.