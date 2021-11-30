Jennifer Lawrence Defends Leonardo DiCaprio Despite Gaining More Money Than Her

Jennifer Lawrence defended her colleague Leonardo DiCaprio during her recent interview.

Laurence defended the payment Leonardo DiCaprio receives, which is much greater than her after he received a salary 20% higher than her in their last movie, Don't Look Up.

“Leo brings in more box office than I do. I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal.” Jennifer said.

“In other situations, what I have seen – and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen as well – is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you’re told it’s not gender disparity but they can’t tell you what exactly it is.” she added.

The 31-year-old revealed in an interview that she struggled for her name to appear first on the film's credits list, explaining that she was number one on the contact sheet and wanted that to be reflected in the bills, and indeed managed to secure the number one spot in the credits, and later learned that her 47-year-old co-worker DiCaprio earned a higher salary, making $30 million compared to her $25 million salary.