Jennifer Lawrence is Expecting Her First Child

Jennifer Lawrence is Going to be a mom!

And Lawrence's rep confirmed that the Mother! star is expecting her first child with art dealer husband Cooke Maroney.

The 31-year-old was seen on Wednesday with her blossoming bump while out in New York, Jennifer was wearing a pair of floral overalls and a delicate white T-shirt.

PLEASE LOOK AT HER JENNIFER LAWRENCE IS PREGNANT I'M CRYING pic.twitter.com/QNHEQCNoq5 — ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) September 9, 2021

Earlier this year, an insider revealed that Lawrence and Maroney were talking about starting a family together.

The married couple first got together back in 2018, and got engaged the following February, shortly after, they said their I do's in October of 2019 at a wedding ceremony which was held for 150 guests, including celebrity friends Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, and Emma Stone.

Lawrence's big baby news comes after the release of the new trailer for her upcoming film 'Don't Look Up' where she stars alongside Hollywood powerhouses such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and more.