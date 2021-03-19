Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Seen Kissing After Breaking up Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been spotted kissing, fuelling speculation that they have rekindled their romance after reports it was on the rocks.

The couple admitted they were "working on things" but now they have been seen looking loved up together in the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer is filming her new movie.

Pictures obtained by the MailOnline show the couple kissing when Alex arrives back at the suite before they enjoyed a lunch break on the terrace, both of them concentrating on Alex's iPad.

It comes after Jennifer and Alex confirmed they are "working through" things.

The couple had reportedly ended their two year engagement recently but they have hit back at split claims, insisting they are working through any differences they might have.

In a joint statement, they told People magazine: "We are working through some things."

And a source has claimed they just "hit a rough patch" but were never fully broken up.

The insider added of the couple's relationship: "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But they were not broken up ... She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID but they want to try to stay together."

Jennifer and Alex have had to postpone their wedding twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and even as late as January this year, Alex admitted he can't wait to marry Jennifer as he quipped "third time's the charm" as they prepared for the big day.

He said: "We tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19. You know, they say in baseball, 'Third time's the charm,' so let's hope. It's been such a crazy year for her. So amazing. So many blessings. In the span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, the inaugural."