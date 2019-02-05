Jennifer Lopez Among Presenters Confirmed for the Oscars

J Lo will be handing out the prizes at the prestigious ceremony at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 24.(Source: jlo - Instagram)

Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez and Whoopi Goldberg are among the presenters confirmed for the Oscars.

The Academy confirmed on Monday (04.02.19) that the 'Spectre' star, 'On The Floor' hitmaker and 63-year-old screen legend will be joined by Awkwafina, Chis Evans, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu in handing out the prizes at the prestigious ceremony at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 24.

It's also looking like the bash will be without a main host for the first time in three decades.

Kevin Hart stepped down from presenting next month's ceremony after some of his past controversial tweets emerged, which he has since spoken out twice to apologise for, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are said to be lining up a select group of A-listers to introduce the segments rather than one host.

Sources told Variety last month, that barring an 11th hour change of heart, the show's producers are planning to focus on music in film skits due to likely nominees Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Dolly Parton, rather than have one individual kicking the ceremony off with a monologue of quips.

At least four of the Best Original Song nominees will perform at the ceremony, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who will duet on the 'A Star Is Born' soundtrack 'Shallow'.

Jennifer Hudson will sing 'I'll Fight' from 'RBG' and Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will take to the stage for 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'.

A "special surprise guest" is set to take on 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from 'Mary Poppins Returns'.

While it has yet to be confirmed, it is also believed that Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'All the Stars' from 'Black Panther'. will also be performed.

'The Favourite' and 'Roma' lead the nominations with 10 nods apiece.