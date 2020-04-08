Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's Wedding Affected by COVID-19

The 50-year-old singer and actress gave an update on the wedding during Tuesday's at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show following the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

Lopez and Rodriguez planned to marry this year but have put their plans on hold due to social distancing measures.

"Actually, it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now," Lopez told host Ellen DeGeneres. "Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that."

"We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world," she said. "So again, it's something we're gonna have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out."

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating.

Rodriguez showed his proposal to Lopez in a year-end video he shared on New Year's Eve in December.

Lopez, who was previously wed to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, said in a video in June that she hopes to marry Rodriguez at a big church wedding.

"I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time," she said.

"I've never been married in a church and I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those."

Lopez and Rodriguez, who was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, have been self-isolating at home with their respective kids. On Ellen, Lopez said she's enjoying the downtime with family.

"The whole family's here. We're all been shut down for a few weeks now," the singer said. "I have to say, you know, I've been so on the run for the past few years that it's nice to be home."

"It's a terrible time for all of us, and a weird time, a scary time, an anxious time. We don't know what's going to happen, but having a reconnection with the family and Alex, and not having to run around so much? It's kind of nice, too," she added. "Making the best of it."'