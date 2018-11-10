Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny Share New Music Video Teaser

Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny. (AFP/File)

Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny enjoy an island paradise together in the new music video for their collaborative song, "Te Guste."

Lopez shows off her beach bod in the clip, released Friday, by wearing a mustard-colored, two-piece bikini.

Lopez also wears a floral mini dress and dons a red hoodie with matching red underwear while frolicking in bed.

Bad Bunny, wearing a number of colorful outfits, dances and sings to Lopez throughout the video. The Spanish-language track features the pair being flirtatious with each other.

Lopez previously teased the music video in October by posting behind-the-scenes footage on social media.

Bad Bunny made headlines recently with the song "Mia" featuring Drake. The singer is set to perform at the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards which take place on Nov. 15.

Lopez last collaborated with Cardi B and DJ Khaled on "Dinero." She will next be seen on the big screen in upcoming comedy Second Act, set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21.