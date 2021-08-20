Jennifer Lopez continues to defy her age in the latest figure-flaunting photos she shared to Instagram.

On Thursday morning, the 52-year-old businesswoman posted four new images to social media looking youthful as ever.

She flashed her incredible physique wearing a beige pantsuit by Brunello Cucinelli, complete with a knit strapless bandeau by Cult Gaia.

Medium-size Illuminate Hoops by Vrai dangled down from her ears, and the powerhouse wore a pair of clear Femme LA heels on her feet.

Lopez appeared to be on set as she sat comfortably in a director's chair with a leg crossed over the other.

JLo added a long, matching knit skirt with skin-baring cutouts for another snap, which was topped off with a cutout sweater bearing dolman-shaped sleeves.

The Bronx native's face was glammed up using products from JLO Beauty, as well as Scott Barnes cosmetics.

She went for a soft makeup look, warming up her cheeks with a peachy blush, and adding shine with a similarly colored lip gloss.

Her honey blonde locks were styled by hair artist Chris Appleton, who gave her a curtain bang and layers.

'Bringing the beige,' JLo captioned, along with stars and white heart emoji.

The Cambia El Paso singer used the hashtags 'Netflix Outfit Check' and 'Something is Coming,' to tease her work on Netflix's Con Todo, a branch of the streaming service dedicated to all things Latinx.

The media maven also took to her stories to share another belly-baring picture from the shoot and tagged Netflix and Con Todo.

Earlier this summer the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer rang in her July birthday with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, sending fans on social media into a frenzy.

The two called off their engagement in 2004, but rekindled their romance earlier this year after Jen split from Alex Rodriguez.

Jen and Ben, aka Bennifer, have recently been seen vacationing together, browsing mansions in Los Angeles, and spending time with each other's kids.