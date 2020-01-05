Jennifer Lopez Dons an Outfit by Her go-to Lebanese Designer

This week, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala after-party in Palm Springs, California, and for the occasion donned an outfit by her go-to Lebanese designer.

The “Hustlers” star wore a sequin-encrusted jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad at the star-studded event with her fiancé, former Yankees player Alexander Rodriguez.

The dazzling ensemble boasted a high neck and was adorned with a feminine bow. The form-fitting design also included a daring cut-out at the front and feather-fringed sleeves.

Lopez has previously opened up about her affinity for Murad’s designs, describing the Ras Baalbek-born couturier as “probably her favorite designer” in a recent interview with Venture Lifestyle.

“I discovered him years ago when I was doing a show, and I was so jet-lagged and I was up in the middle of the night watching Fashion TV, which they had in this country I was in,” said the hitmaker. “He had this beautiful show and I was like who is this guy?”