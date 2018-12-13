Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional While Talking About Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Lopez discussed the possibility of marriage with Rodriguez (Source: jlo / Instagram )

Jennifer Lopez was moved to tears by boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's love and support in a new interview.

The 49-year-old singer and actress got emotional while discussing the retired MLB star during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Host Jimmy Fallon teased Lopez by showing a clip of Rodriguez's enthusiastic response to her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. Lopez said Rodriguez has proven a caring and encouraging partner.

"He's come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He's so supportive, he's so loving," the star said with her voice wavering.

"He's one of these people, he's like, 'Shine, be the best.' Some people try to dull you down, try to squish you down, and he's so not like that," she said. "And it's just so refreshing. It's just such a beautiful thing."

"He's just a very generous, loving spirit, soul," she added while holding back tears.

Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed their relationship in March 2017. The couple said in a joint interview with People published Wednesday that their bond has has only grown since.

"We love each other and we love our life together," Lopez said. "The exciting part of our love is that we're both very aware of how lucky we are to have found each other."

Lopez and Rodriguez were both previously married and each have two children. Lopez is parent to twins Emme and Max with Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez is parent to two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with Cynthia Scurtis.

I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away," Lopez said. "[It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

"Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative," Rodriguez added. "We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

Lopez discussed the possibility of marriage with Rodriguez during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November.