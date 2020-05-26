Jennifer Lopez Isn't Happy About Postponing Her Wedding

Jennifer Lopez is feeling "a little heartbroken" that her wedding has been delayed.

The 50-year-old singer, actress and television personality said on Tuesday's episode of Today that it's disappointing her wedding to Alex Rodriguez has been put on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Lopez discussed the matter with Today host Hoda Kotb, who is also a bride-to-be. Kotb got engaged to her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, in November.

"Nobody knows! There's no planning right now. You just have to kinda wait and see how this all plays out," Lopez said.

What's @Jlo going to do about her wedding that's been postponed due to the pandemic?



"God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be." pic.twitter.com/PB4M9A2CvU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 26, 2020

"It's disappointing on one level," she added. "I planned to take time off, which is what we're doing, kind of, right now, but at the same time we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. Everything's kinda on hold right now."

Lopez said she's "heartbroken" over the delay but is leaving the matter in God's hands.

"I'm a little heartbroken, because we did have some great plans. But I'm also like, 'You know what? God has a bigger plan. So we just have to wait and see,'" she said. "Maybe it's gonna be better. I have to believe that it will be."

For now, Lopez and Rodriguez are enjoying the time at home with their family. Lopez has 12-year-old twins, daughter Emme and son Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

"We get to have dinner together every night and I got to tell you, I love that," says @JLo on how she and her family are spending quarantine. pic.twitter.com/jNliTfi6RE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 26, 2020

"We get to have dinner together every night and I got to tell you, I love that," Lopez said.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating.

Lopez previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April that her wedding plans have been affected by the health crisis. Lopez is a judge on the NBC reality competition World of Dance, which returns for a fourth season Tuesday evening.