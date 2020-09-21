Jennifer Lopez Looks Sensational in New Bikini Picture

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor
Summer isn't over yet, as Jennifer Lopez shares a stunning bikini photo.
The 51-year-old posed in the sea while wearing a string bikini featuring a palm tree-print, the singer captioned the post 'Vacation vibes #SummerNights #SummerSunset' she also tagged the photographer Anna Ana Carballosa.
It's not the first bikini picture Jlo has shared with her 131 million Instagram followers, as earlier this week she shared another sexy picture in which she wore a floral-print bikini. 'Feeling golden' she captioned the photo.
The 'Ain't Your Mama' hitmaker follows a healthy diet including organic foods, no caffeine, and an occasional ten-day detox, in addition to the regular workouts.
Lopez previously donated to victims of Beirut's Devastating explosions, by participating in Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's campaign.
Together we will #RiseFromTheAshes. 🙏 Join me and my dear friend @ZuhairMuradPrivate and @ZuhairMuradOfficial in helping the people of Beirut who have lost so much in this devastating tragedy. 100% of profits from this limited edition tee support the relief efforts of the @lebaneseredcross and @offre.joie who are on the ground responding to humanitarian needs for the people of Beirut. Please join me and get yours at the link in my bio. 🤍
