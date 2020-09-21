  1. Home
Jennifer Lopez Looks Sensational in New Bikini Picture

Published September 21st, 2020 - 08:30 GMT
Lopez previously donated to victims of Beirut's Devastating explosion
Jennifer Lopez shares a stunning bikini photo. 

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Summer isn't over yet, as Jennifer Lopez shares a stunning bikini photo. 

The 'Ain't Your Mama' hitmaker follows a healthy diet including organic foods, no caffeine, and an occasional ten-day detox, in addition to the regular workouts.

Lopez previously donated to victims of Beirut's Devastating explosions, by participating in Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's campaign.

 


