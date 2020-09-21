Jennifer Lopez Looks Sensational in New Bikini Picture

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Summer isn't over yet, as Jennifer Lopez shares a stunning bikini photo.

The 51-year-old posed in the sea while wearing a string bikini featuring a palm tree-print, the singer captioned the post 'Vacation vibes #SummerNights #SummerSunset' she also tagged the photographer Anna Ana Carballosa.

It's not the first bikini picture Jlo has shared with her 131 million Instagram followers, as earlier this week she shared another sexy picture in which she wore a floral-print bikini. 'Feeling golden' she captioned the photo.

The 'Ain't Your Mama' hitmaker follows a healthy diet including organic foods, no caffeine, and an occasional ten-day detox, in addition to the regular workouts.

Lopez previously donated to victims of Beirut's Devastating explosions, by participating in Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's campaign.