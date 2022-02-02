Jennifer Lopez Opens up About Her Beautiful Love Story With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance last year.

The singer opened up about her relationship with Ben in an Interview with PEOPLE magazine, "I've never been better. It's just that we're all in a very beautiful moment." The 52-year-old said, "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him… It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

The duo first began dating in 2002, but ended their romance two years later in 2004, "We kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled." Now, "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again.'

We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."

"I'm so proud of the man he's become that I've watched from afar," she said. "To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is — he is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be."

"I just want my future to be full of love and happiness, with my children and my partner. I think everybody just wants to be happy, with somebody to go on the journey with and grow old with, and I feel good about that right now."