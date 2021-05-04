Jennifer Lopez Performs on Stage in a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit

US singer and actress Jennifer Lopez was among a number of celebrities who took to the stage at the Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World show on Sunday, — and she pulled out all the stops with three wardrobe changes, which included a shimmering jumpsuit from Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad.

Performing some of her biggest hits at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, the 51-year-old singer cycled through a vibrant bodysuit, an off-the-shoulder, lion-encrusted mini dress and a jumpsuit for the first concert in LA since the pandemic hit.

Lopez first took to the SoFi stage to sing the iconic Neil Diamond song “Sweet Caroline,” joined by her mother Guadalupe, wearing a gold, fringed and feathered Zuhair Murad pantsuit. The dazzling creation featured sequins, cape sleeves and a plunging neckline and was plucked from the Ras Baalbek-born designer’s Spring 2021 couture collection.

Murad is one of Lopez’s go-to designers for special red carpet events and performances.

The “Hustlers” actress previously opened up about her affinity for Murad’s designs, describing the couturier as “probably her favorite designer” in a past interview with Venture Lifestyle.

“I discovered him years ago when I was doing a show, and I was so jet-lagged and I was up in the middle of the night watching Fashion TV, which they had in this country I was in,” explained the hitmaker. “He had this beautiful show and I was like, ‘who is this guy?’”

Lopez went on to explain the hurdles she faced when trying to get in touch with Murad, who doesn’t seem to have been a household name at the time.

“I came back (to the US) and I said, ‘Do you guys know Zuhair Murad?’ and nobody knew who he was, none of the stylists, nobody in the United States knew who he was. I was like, ‘You have to get me this dress for the Met Ball,” she said, referring to the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York and one of the fashion world’s most eagerly anticipated events.

“I wore his dress to the Met Ball and after that, I just started using him for everything — he designed my last tour — we just have a great relationship. He’s a beautiful man, a beautiful designer,” Lopez added.

Murad wasn’t the only Lebanese designer that Lopez championed during the charity concert aimed at boosting confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and raising funds for vaccination efforts worldwide. The singer and actress turned heads in a plunging Elie Saab jumpsuit on the purple carpet before hitting the stage.