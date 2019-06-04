Jennifer Lopez Says Her Kids Want to Keep Her Most Famous Outfits

The 49-year-old singer-and-actress - who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and future-step-kids Ella, 11 and Natasha, 14 with Alex - accepted the Fashion Icon prize at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday (03.06.19) alongside her beau, and the star has revealed that the couple's youngsters have picked their favorite looks to "keep" for when they grow up.







She said: "Sometimes they take dibs. Ella told me, 'I want your white Grammy dress with the Orchid,' and Emme is like 'What about that [dress], mommy? Are we gonna keep that? Don't throw that out!' They tell me all the time."



And the 'On The Floor' hitmaker admitted that her biggest fashion moment was the famous Versace jungle-print gown she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards in February 2000.



She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'd have to say the Green Versace dress, I think that's the one that goes down in history for me. There's been a lot of great moments that I've had with different designers, in fashion and in videos and things, but that's probably number one."

The 'Second Act' star also insisted that she has always kept her style true to her roots in New York City's The Bronx.



She added: "It started here in The Bronx with this Jenny from the block style, that kept with me.



"But being exposed to all these amazing couture designers over the years and all of their incredible creations really expanded my fashion sense. So I like to think that it's evolved a lot, but also stayed the same."